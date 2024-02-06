Rollover kills West Point cadet, injures many

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- A vehicle loaded with West Point cadets on summer training overturned in rough, wooded terrain Thursday, killing one cadet and injuring several others, according to the U.S. Military Academy.

The tactical vehicle operated by two soldiers overturned around 6:45 a.m. as it was headed to a land navigation site as part of standard summer cadet training, said West Point's superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams.

The two soldiers were injured along with 19 cadets in the Class of 2020. Williams said none of the injuries were life-threatening. Injuries included broken arms and facial abrasions, an official with the hospital at West Point said.

"It is not common for these vehicles to turn over. It is very rough terrain," Williams told reporters at a briefing near the accident site Thursday afternoon. "You can see the hills we have here."

Helicopter footage from WNBC showed a truck flipped over in a wooded area.

The investigation is continuing, Williams said, and "we don't know the details of how the accident actually happened."