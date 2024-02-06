All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 3, 2020
Rollover crash near Flickerwood Arena leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One person died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night near Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. The crash occurred at 8:22 p.m. when a 2006 Ford F150 southbound on Larch Lane ran off the roadway then overcorrected and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report...
Ben Matthews

One person died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night near Flickerwood Arena in Jackson.

The crash occurred at 8:22 p.m. when a 2006 Ford F150 southbound on Larch Lane ran off the roadway then overcorrected and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The truck was occupied by the driver and three passengers. The crash report stated no one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and one occupant of the truck was ejected during the crash.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bobby R. Spears, 21, of Oak Ridge was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Wade Richey at 9:04 p.m., according to the crash report. The fatality is the ninth this year for Troop E.

The report stated the 17-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger, both of Jackson, were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center with moderate and serious injuries respectively.

The fourth person involved in the crash was a 19-year-old man from Patton, Missouri, who sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to the crash report.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy