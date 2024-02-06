Rollover crash near Flickerwood Arena leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One person died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night near Flickerwood Arena in Jackson.

The crash occurred at 8:22 p.m. when a 2006 Ford F150 southbound on Larch Lane ran off the roadway then overcorrected and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The truck was occupied by the driver and three passengers. The crash report stated no one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and one occupant of the truck was ejected during the crash.