Rollover crash near Flickerwood Arena leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One person died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night near Flickerwood Arena in Jackson.
The crash occurred at 8:22 p.m. when a 2006 Ford F150 southbound on Larch Lane ran off the roadway then overcorrected and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The truck was occupied by the driver and three passengers. The crash report stated no one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and one occupant of the truck was ejected during the crash.
Bobby R. Spears, 21, of Oak Ridge was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Wade Richey at 9:04 p.m., according to the crash report. The fatality is the ninth this year for Troop E.
The report stated the 17-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger, both of Jackson, were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center with moderate and serious injuries respectively.
The fourth person involved in the crash was a 19-year-old man from Patton, Missouri, who sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to the crash report.
