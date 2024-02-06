Rollout of medical marijuana will take several months

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri has joined the long list of states allowing medical marijuana, but it'll likely be late next year at the earliest before people with cancer, HIV and other serious ailments will be able to obtain it.

Missouri became the 31st state to approve medical marijuana when voters Tuesday approved Amendment 2 .

Voters likely expedited the implementation process by rejecting two competing medical marijuana initiatives also on the ballot, Amendment 3 and Proposition C. Passage of more than one would have almost certainly set off a lengthy court battle.

The new amendment to the state constitution calls for a 4 percent sales tax on medical marijuana sales, with the money going to a new fund for health and care services for veterans. It also seeks to help veterans by allowing marijuana treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jack Cardetti, spokesman for New Approach Missouri, the coalition that backed Amendment 2, said the measure was based on the best medical marijuana laws and amendments in other states.

"One of the virtues of being the 31st state is you don't have to reinvent the wheel," Cardetti said. "We were able to cherry-pick the best ideas and I think the common-sense approach was rewarded at the polls."

Missouri legislative researchers have estimated more than $100 million worth of medical marijuana could be sold annually. But it won't happen quickly.

Amendment 2 requires the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to begin accepting applications from patients no later than early June. The department must begin accepting applications for dispensaries by early August, and accept or reject dispensary applications within 150 days of receiving them.