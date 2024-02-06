Rolling on the Riverfront

Marcus Pair, 12, picks up his Real skateboard deck as Elliot Allen, 12, left, catches his balance while skating Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in a parking lot outside of Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. "You used to be able to see [the brand name]," Pair said with a laugh while describing his worn-in skateboard.
