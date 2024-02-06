News September 19, 2019

Rolling on the Riverfront

Marcus Pair, 12, picks up his Real skateboard deck as Elliot Allen, 12, left, catches his balance while skating Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in a parking lot outside of Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. "You used to be able to see [the brand name]," Pair said with a laugh while describing his worn-in skateboard.