Rodeo has major economic impact on Sikeston area

SIKESTON, Mo. — As many people enjoyed watching the events and entertainment of the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo last week, the importance of the rodeo to the community can’t be understated.

During rodeo week, attendees pack local restaurants, hotels and shops, bringing in an estimated $6 million in revenue as almost 40,000 people each year flock to Sikeston for the rodeo.

“We try to come every year,” said Janice Bradley of Illinois, who attended opening night with her family. “It’s a lot of fun, and we love eating at Lambert’s. We look forward to it every year.”

The Jaycees estimate that 23 jobs a year come from the rodeo, while one study that was conducted said about 70,000 organic/new people came into Sikeston in 2021 for rodeo week.

“Over the past six to seven years, we’ve had an abundant amount of support from our community,” said De Bizzell, general chairman of the 2022 Rodeo. “We’re bringing people in from surrounding states and from about a two-hour drive distance. That has grown quite a bit over the years.”