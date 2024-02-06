Rodeo has major economic impact on Sikeston area

SIKESTON, Mo. — As many people enjoyed watching the events and entertainment of the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo last week, the importance of the rodeo to the community can’t be understated.
During rodeo week, attendees pack local restaurants, hotels and shops, bringing in an estimated $6 million in revenue as almost 40,000 people each year flock to Sikeston for the rodeo.
“We try to come every year,” said Janice Bradley of Illinois, who attended opening night with her family. “It’s a lot of fun, and we love eating at Lambert’s. We look forward to it every year.”
The Jaycees estimate that 23 jobs a year come from the rodeo, while one study that was conducted said about 70,000 organic/new people came into Sikeston in 2021 for rodeo week.
“Over the past six to seven years, we’ve had an abundant amount of support from our community,” said De Bizzell, general chairman of the 2022 Rodeo. “We’re bringing people in from surrounding states and from about a two-hour drive distance. That has grown quite a bit over the years.”
The first rodeo took place from Sept. 17 to 20, 1953, at VFW Memorial Park, home to a semi-pro baseball team at the time, the Sikeston Stags. Today, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is the premiere Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in the region.
Not only do the professional cowboys enjoy it, local residents and businesses get into the fun as well. Many can be seen sporting cowboy hats or clothing during rodeo week, while many businesses support the rodeo by decorating their building or taking part in the Sikeston Regional Chamber’s Stampede Week.
“I think that we have the coolest 70-year long tradition that is not only fun and entertaining but brings such an amazing economic impact to our region,” said Taylor Deere, director of membership and programming for the Sikeston Regional Chamber. “The excitement surrounding rodeo may be as simple as sporting a cowboy hat, but it means so much to see the community go all in.”
While the impact to the community is great during the week of rodeo, the Jaycees use the money they make to give back. In the past six years, the Jaycees have given more than $700,000 back to the community through not-for-profits and certain community events.
“Myself and the all of the (Jaycee) members are extremely honored to give back,” Bizzell said. “I’m just always impressed to see guys who work 7 to 5, or farmers, who are stressing about their crops coming up, coming out to make sure this goes on without a hitch. These guys giving that kind of time to a cause is chill-worthy. It’s something exciting. And I really can’t thank not only our patrons but our volunteers for all they do.”