Trynity Vanek, 13, of Jackson is seen bundled up and rocking in a rocking chair during the start of her 10-hour shift during Rockin’ 4 Relief on Saturday at Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds will benefit Backstoppers, an organization aiding families of first responders killed in the line of duty. This is Trynity’s fourth year to participate; last year, the event raised $36,000 at 45 locations. “I just like to support all the police officers and firefighters; they don’t get that much appreciation,” Trynity said. Joshua Hartwig ~ Southeast Missourian