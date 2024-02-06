Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In to feature Taylor Swift concert

Calling all Southeast Missouri Taylor Swift fans. Were you not able to attend an Eras Tour concert or want to try and relive the experience?

The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-in Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, will be featuring the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film starting Friday, Oct. 13, and will play for four weekends.

Like the concert, the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In hopes to go above and beyond to make the showing more than just the film. Lacie Stratton, owner of What's The Scoop, a food truck at the drive-in, said the drive-in has "a bunch of stuff" it is adding but did not give specifics. She did say there would be fireworks for the audience to enjoy.

Along with fireworks, vendors at the drive-in will be selling Taylor Swift popcorn buckets for $12 and the Taylor Swift cups for $6, including L.A. lemonade.

Those attending are encouraged to dress as they would be attending the popular concert tour, as well as make and pass out bracelets.