October 11, 2023

Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In to feature Taylor Swift concert

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Calling all Southeast Missouri Taylor Swift fans. Were you not able to attend an Eras Tour concert or want to try and relive the experience?

The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-in Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, will be featuring the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film starting Friday, Oct. 13, and will play for four weekends.

Like the concert, the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In hopes to go above and beyond to make the showing more than just the film. Lacie Stratton, owner of What's The Scoop, a food truck at the drive-in, said the drive-in has "a bunch of stuff" it is adding but did not give specifics. She did say there would be fireworks for the audience to enjoy.

Along with fireworks, vendors at the drive-in will be selling Taylor Swift popcorn buckets for $12 and the Taylor Swift cups for $6, including L.A. lemonade.

Those attending are encouraged to dress as they would be attending the popular concert tour, as well as make and pass out bracelets.

"We have surround-sound speakers and subs to make it like they're at her concert. We are making it as real as we can," Stratton said about the concert film.

Jason Roth of Chaffee plans to bring his 14-year-old daughter to the film, and while his excitement level is not high, his daughter's is and she is excited to see it. Roth said his daughter has seen Swift in Nashville, Tennessee, and has been making bracelets to pass out at the event. However, he said they will be dressing for comfort to watch the big screen.

This film will be priced differently from the usual drive-in cost as it is a concert film, according to the drive-ins website. Ticket prices will be by the person, not the carload. Parking spaces are limited and attendees are encouraged to purchase all tickets for their vehicle during the same transaction.

Tickets may be bought at www.rocknrolldrivein.com. Promotional car passes and discount cards are not applicable to this film.

For questions about the drive-in, call (573) 281-4746.

