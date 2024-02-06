Robinson, Sikeston settle case for $8M on wrongful imprisonment

Two years ago this week, David Robinson walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center after being freed hours after the recommendation of then-Missouri Attorney General (now U.S. senator) Josh Hawley that charges be dismissed.

Robinson's release ended a long legal battle freeing him from a life sentence for first-degree murder without the possibility of parole.

Friday, the city of Sikeston announced an $8 million settlement with Robinson.

Robinson, now 51, was convicted in 2001 of the August 5, 2000 murder of Sheila Box, found dead of a single gunshot wound to the chest in her Chevrolet Suburban.

Box, 36, was killed after leaving a Sikeston bar she co-owned with a reported $300 in cash and checks on her person.

The car had apparently crashed on West Malone Avenue in Sikeston.

Prosecutors did not produce physical evidence tying Robinson to the crime.

Robinson's conviction was based on the testimony of two jailhouse informants who later recanted their testimony.

Romanze D. Mosby, who had been serving a 10-year sentence in an unrelated case for assault, gave a taped confession to Box's slaying in 2004.

Mosby refused to authorize the confession with his signature, however.

Robinson continued to languish in prison.

Mosby, 26, took his own life at the penitentiary in June 2009.

Still, no release.

In 2018, Box's daughter, Cynthia King, told KFVS-TV she believed Robinson.

On Facebook after the settlement was made public, King posted, "I would like to take this time to congratulate David Robinson and his family in their final win for justice. Although no amount of money can give him back the 18 years he lost, I hope this impacts his life positively. However the thought remains, as always: there will never be any justice for my mother."

One of Robinson's St. Louis-based attorneys, Jim Wyrsch, said the legal team who worked the case and its many appeals is elated at Friday's news.