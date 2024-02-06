Robinson resigns as Sikeston superintendent

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson announced Wednesday his resignation from the district, effective June 30.

"I want to take this time to thank the Sikeston community for the opportunity to serve as the Superintendent of the Sikeston R-6 School District," Robinson said in a letter posted via the district's social media Wednesday afternoon. "It was truly an honor to represent the Red and the Black. I am pleased with the work that we have accomplished in Sikeston. We have some great new school buildings being built, increased the number of technology devices for students in the district, started school-based health clinics and made academic improvements throughout the entire district."

Robinson also said he appreciated the partnerships started while serving as superintendent.

"I am proud of the work accomplished in the district and the relationships I have built throughout the district and community," Robinson said. "It has been a rewarding experience. I wish the Sikeston R-6 School District continued success."

Staff and community members were also informed Wednesday afternoon through staff email and parent texts.

Following Robinson's announcement, Sikeston School Board president Chad Bles said the board had received and approved Robinson's resignation.

"The [school board] would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robinson for his many contributions to the success and growth of our district," Bles said in a letter also released via the district's social media. "Under his leadership, Sikeston R-6 has made improvements to facilities and is currently wrapping up the completion of new buildings that will add to the academic achievement of our students for generations to come."