Robinson resigns as Sikeston superintendent

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson announced Wednesday his resignation from the district, effective June 30.
"I want to take this time to thank the Sikeston community for the opportunity to serve as the Superintendent of the Sikeston R-6 School District," Robinson said in a letter posted via the district's social media Wednesday afternoon. "It was truly an honor to represent the Red and the Black. I am pleased with the work that we have accomplished in Sikeston. We have some great new school buildings being built, increased the number of technology devices for students in the district, started school-based health clinics and made academic improvements throughout the entire district."
Robinson also said he appreciated the partnerships started while serving as superintendent.
"I am proud of the work accomplished in the district and the relationships I have built throughout the district and community," Robinson said. "It has been a rewarding experience. I wish the Sikeston R-6 School District continued success."
Staff and community members were also informed Wednesday afternoon through staff email and parent texts.
Following Robinson's announcement, Sikeston School Board president Chad Bles said the board had received and approved Robinson's resignation.
"The [school board] would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robinson for his many contributions to the success and growth of our district," Bles said in a letter also released via the district's social media. "Under his leadership, Sikeston R-6 has made improvements to facilities and is currently wrapping up the completion of new buildings that will add to the academic achievement of our students for generations to come."
Bles said Robinson has worked diligently throughout the community to advocate for students and create partnerships that foster greater opportunities for the students of Sikeston.
"During his time at Sikeston, he challenged administration and staff to creatively push our students toward greater academic outcomes that adequately prepare them for college and the workforce," Bles said. "Finally, we are grateful for his guidance through what has undoubtedly been one of the greatest challenges to public education ... the COVID-19 pandemic. With his oversight our students have continued to receive a vast amount of educational resources to limit the impact on learning. We would like to wish Dr. Robinson the best of luck in his next educational endeavor."
Last month, Robinson was named the Missouri Association of School Administrators, or MASA, Emerging Missouri Superintendent of Schools for the Southeast region. The award is in recognition of outstanding performance in the demonstration of those skills that reflect the best in educational leadership.
Robinson, who will finish his third year as superintendent of the district, began working for the district July 1, 2019, with the 2019-2020 school year being his first with the district.
Prior to becoming Sikeston superintendent, Robinson served as the deputy superintendent for the Cape Girardeau School District. He has also worked as a teacher, coach and principal at various times over the years in the Hazelwood School District, Ferguson-Florissant School District, Pattonville School District, Ritenour School District and the Jennings School District.
Robinson holds a bachelor's degree in history with an emphasis in social studies; a master's degree in secondary education administration; and a doctoral degree in education administration.
Bles said the school board will make a job posting for the superintendent position and begin reviewing applicants immediately.
"It is our desire to have a smooth and seamless transition to ensure that the progress of the district goes uninterrupted," Bles said. "After the review and interview process, the [school board] will plan to announce the new superintendent in early May."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.