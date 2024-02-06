JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ David Robinsonï¿½s attorney stormed out of the Jefferson City Correctional facility Monday evening en route to filing an emergency writ of habeas corpus to demand the Department of Corrections release the man exonerated for the murder of Sheila Box in 2000.

Monday was a day of topsy-turvy emotions for Robinsonï¿½s family, who left Sikeston, Missouri, at 8 a.m. to make the drive to Jefferson City upon hearing word the Missouri Attorney Generalï¿½s Office was to make an announcement.

Just before 2 p.m., the Attorney Generalï¿½s Office issued a one-paragraph document, stating that after careful review, the office recommended dropping the charges. The legal ball was then tossed to Scott County Prosecutor Paul Boyd, who sent a letter to KFVS12, addressed to the prison warden that Robinson ï¿½may be released from your custody.ï¿½

Attorneys for David Robinson, from left, Steve Snodgrass, Javad Khazaeli and Charlie Weiss gather outside of the Jefferson City Correctional Center after getting word Robinson will not be released Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

It is unclear whether Boyd sent the document to the prison or to the Attorney Generalï¿½s Office, or both. However, lawyers noted Robinsonï¿½s case was stricken from an online court records database Monday afternoon.

The warden refused to release Robinson, telling his attorneys she had been instructed by the Department of Correctionsï¿½ legal team to not release Robinson on Monday. She refused to divulge the reasons why, other than to say they were in communication with prosecutors.

A woman who answered the phone at the Scott County Prosecutorï¿½s Office hung up on a Southeast Missourian journalist when reached by phone Monday.

Attorneys Charlie Weiss, left, and Jonathan Potts read the Missouri attorney general's statement about David Robinson's innocence and release Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled earlier this month to release Robinson, saying Robinsonï¿½s constitutional rights had been violated. The Supreme Court gave the state 30 days to decide whether to retry Robinson or release him.

The letter and Boydï¿½s motion to dismiss, as reported by KFVS12, symbolized for the first time the stateï¿½s prosecutors admitting there is no case pointing to Robinsonï¿½s guilt in Boxï¿½s murder. Several appeals had failed for various reasons before the Supreme Court appointed special master Darrell Missey to review the case.

It is unclear when Robinson will be released.