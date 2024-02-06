All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Robbie Myers honored with Alumni Star Award for dedication to community service

Robbie Myers, Butler County Emergency Manager, received the Alumni Star Award at Three Rivers College for his dedication to community service. Honored by state officials, Myers reflects on his journey in public service.

Daily American Republic
Dr. Wes Payne speaks Saturday.
Dr. Wes Payne speaks Saturday.
Myers, the 2024 Alumni Star, speaks about the importance of Three Rivers College.
Myers, the 2024 Alumni Star, speaks about the importance of Three Rivers College.
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

Friends, family, and colleagues gathered Saturday for the presentation of the Alumni Star Award to Butler Counter Emergency Manager Robbie Myers. The reception was held at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the campus of Three Rivers College.

He also received citations from state Sen. Jason Bean and state Rep. Hardy Billington.

“Three Rivers has given all kinds of opportunities for families to get better jobs and create prosperity for our region,” Myers affirmed.

He first attended the college in the 1980s and served as the student senate president. Myers recalled this venture led to a lifelong interest in public service.

He would go on to volunteer for various campaigns and serve on the Butler County Commission. Myers finished his degree from TRC in 2003.

He later became vice president for administration of the college, the first alumni to do so.

“We love to be able to recognize our alumni,” said Director of Development Fundraising Michelle Reynolds. “(Myers) has been a great friend to us.”

TRC President Wesley Payne praised Myers’ tireless efforts to help the region grow and prosper.

“He is always quick to help, quick to lend a hand,” he added. “It is amazing the work he does in the background.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Craig Meador, director of the Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team, said Myers was critical to the organization’s early development and success.

“Robbie’s been there for us,” he remarked. “I can’t say enough.”

Meador said Myers will go out and spot storms along with the response team.

“He is a constant help and push to help our community,” Payne stated.

Myers thanked his family for their constant support throughout his career and Three Rivers for providing their service to the region.

“It’s good to look back and see how far we’ve come,” Myers shared.

Toward the end of his speech, he referenced an assignment he completed when attending the college. The characters in a novel were about to embark in a wagon on a perilous journey to the West.

He said the imagery stuck with him when one of the characters challenged the others to either commit or get off the wagon.

Myers gestured to those in the room and said, “Thank you for being on the wagon.”

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 4
Cape Council honors late Gary W. Rust
NewsFeb. 4
Charleston man arrested after allegedly making terrorist thr...
NewsFeb. 4
New Madrid County's new sheriff aims for transparency and pr...
NewsFeb. 4
Cape Police Department presents new app, camera registration...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
NewsFeb. 3
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
NewsFeb. 3
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
NewsFeb. 3
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
NewsFeb. 1
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
Legislators talk income tax, petitions, water rights at Cape chamber event
NewsFeb. 1
Legislators talk income tax, petitions, water rights at Cape chamber event
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
NewsFeb. 1
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
Police report 2-1-25
NewsJan. 31
Police report 2-1-25
Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break; no boil advisory expected
NewsJan. 31
Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break; no boil advisory expected
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy