Friends, family, and colleagues gathered Saturday for the presentation of the Alumni Star Award to Butler Counter Emergency Manager Robbie Myers. The reception was held at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the campus of Three Rivers College.

He also received citations from state Sen. Jason Bean and state Rep. Hardy Billington.

“Three Rivers has given all kinds of opportunities for families to get better jobs and create prosperity for our region,” Myers affirmed.

He first attended the college in the 1980s and served as the student senate president. Myers recalled this venture led to a lifelong interest in public service.

He would go on to volunteer for various campaigns and serve on the Butler County Commission. Myers finished his degree from TRC in 2003.

He later became vice president for administration of the college, the first alumni to do so.

“We love to be able to recognize our alumni,” said Director of Development Fundraising Michelle Reynolds. “(Myers) has been a great friend to us.”

TRC President Wesley Payne praised Myers’ tireless efforts to help the region grow and prosper.

“He is always quick to help, quick to lend a hand,” he added. “It is amazing the work he does in the background.”