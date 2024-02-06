Friends, family, and colleagues gathered Saturday for the presentation of the Alumni Star Award to Butler Counter Emergency Manager Robbie Myers. The reception was held at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the campus of Three Rivers College.
He also received citations from state Sen. Jason Bean and state Rep. Hardy Billington.
“Three Rivers has given all kinds of opportunities for families to get better jobs and create prosperity for our region,” Myers affirmed.
He first attended the college in the 1980s and served as the student senate president. Myers recalled this venture led to a lifelong interest in public service.
He would go on to volunteer for various campaigns and serve on the Butler County Commission. Myers finished his degree from TRC in 2003.
He later became vice president for administration of the college, the first alumni to do so.
“We love to be able to recognize our alumni,” said Director of Development Fundraising Michelle Reynolds. “(Myers) has been a great friend to us.”
TRC President Wesley Payne praised Myers’ tireless efforts to help the region grow and prosper.
“He is always quick to help, quick to lend a hand,” he added. “It is amazing the work he does in the background.”
Craig Meador, director of the Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team, said Myers was critical to the organization’s early development and success.
“Robbie’s been there for us,” he remarked. “I can’t say enough.”
Meador said Myers will go out and spot storms along with the response team.
“He is a constant help and push to help our community,” Payne stated.
Myers thanked his family for their constant support throughout his career and Three Rivers for providing their service to the region.
“It’s good to look back and see how far we’ve come,” Myers shared.
Toward the end of his speech, he referenced an assignment he completed when attending the college. The characters in a novel were about to embark in a wagon on a perilous journey to the West.
He said the imagery stuck with him when one of the characters challenged the others to either commit or get off the wagon.
Myers gestured to those in the room and said, “Thank you for being on the wagon.”
