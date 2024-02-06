Robbery try ends when gun gets stuck in pants

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police are searching for a would-be robber whose crime was thwarted when his gun got stuck in his pants.
Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch a gunman walked into a Family Dollar store Thursday afternoon and ordered an employee to give him the cash register. The worker said he couldn't, so the suspect reached for a firearm from the waistband of his jeans.
Problem is, the gun was stuck. Unable to pull out the weapon, the man ran away without getting any money.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com.
