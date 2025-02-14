Robbery reported in Cape

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a robbery Thursday, Feb. 13, at the intersection of Bloomfield and Louis streets.
The victim, who was waiting near a bus stop, reported being assaulted by three males after refusing to empty his pockets. The suspects, who were in a green Kia Soul, took the victim's cellphone and vape before fleeing the scene, according to a release from the department. The victim's face was observed to be red and swollen from the attack.
Utilizing the FLOCK camera system — which identifies vehicle license plate information — officers tracked the suspect vehicle to a parking lot in the 3000 block of William Street. A traffic stop was conducted, leading to the arrest of two juvenile suspects — a male and a female — who were found in the vehicle. They were taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. The other two juvenile suspects involved have been identified but remain at large.
The investigation is ongoing, and the police department encourages anyone with information to contact the department at (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; text "CAPEPD" to 847411; or use the department's recently released cellphone app.
