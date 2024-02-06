All sections
NewsSeptember 5, 2021

Robbery at Cape Girardeau Family Dollar false alarm; No charges filed, suspect receives no-trespass order

By Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar Saturday morning following a “concerning statement” from a customer. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an adult male entered the business, located at 736 William Street in Cape Girardeau, at approximately 9:45 a.m...

Brooke Holford
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar on Saturday morning following a “concerning statement” from a customer.

According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an adult male entered the business, located at 736 William St. in Cape Girardeau, at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The man made a “concerning statement” to the cashier on duty, who called 9-1-1 and reported a robbery-in-progress, Hann said in a text message Saturday evening.

“Officers arrived within minutes and detained the suspect, who was casually shopping when police entered the business,” Hann said. “The suspect was found to have no weapons or any other items that could be used to facilitate a robbery on his person, and he advised police that the clerk misinterpreted the statement.”

The cashier decided not to pursue charges, Hann said, but requested CGPD officers issue him a no-trespass order.

Hann said no formal arrest was made as a result of the incident, and the man was released from his investigatory detention as soon as officers found it safe to do so.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

