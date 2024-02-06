Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar on Saturday morning following a “concerning statement” from a customer.

According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an adult male entered the business, located at 736 William St. in Cape Girardeau, at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The man made a “concerning statement” to the cashier on duty, who called 9-1-1 and reported a robbery-in-progress, Hann said in a text message Saturday evening.