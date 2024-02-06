All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2022

Rob Gilligan discusses Cape Chamber's strategic plan

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan on Friday, Dec. 2 presented a high-concept look at the Chamber's ongoing strategic planning process in remarks at CGACOC's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino.

Jeff Long
Rob Gilligan

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan on Friday, Dec. 2 presented a high-concept look at the Chamber's ongoing strategic planning process in remarks at CGACOC's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino.

"What we have today are our findings to set guidelines for (planning) the next three years," said Gilligan, who has led the chamber since his relocation from Kansas in April.

Eight in-person focus groups, a chamber member survey and peer community research has been pulled together, he said, to establish what Gilligan called four "pillars" of emphasis.

  • People and Talent. Focus: recruitment, retention and leadership development.

"We have way too many jobs open right now," Gilligan said, making pointed reference to retaining the post-college, ages 25 to 44, workforce. "We know this (demographic), specifically, is a weakness in southeast Missouri."

Jeff Glenn
Jeff Glenn
  • Business Growth and Sustainability. Focus: technology, industry, entrepreneurship.

"We see more focused efforts by the chamber to support entrepreneurs -- who have the potential to create the most future jobs in any community or any region," Gilligan said.

  • Business Advocacy. Focus: local strategy and planning, regional partnerships, state and national relationships.

Gilligan deferred to earlier comments by chamber board president Jeff Glenn in talking about the need to work together with others in the region to pursue economic opportunity.

"Cape Girardeau can't succeed if the rest of southeast Missouri is in decline," Glenn told a packed crowd at the casino's Event Center.

  • Quality of Life. Focus: infrastructure, tourism. hospitality/entertainment/lifestyle.

"If you have a great experience here as a visitor, it's a lot easier to convince you to come here and become a resident," Gilligan said in his comments about what he describes as the long-term impact of tourism to an area.

What's next

Gilligan invited First Friday Coffee attendees to two upcoming events.

  • First Friday Coffee at Century Casino, Friday, Jan. 6: "Quality of Life" panel featuring Liz Haynes, Jeff Rawson, Nate Saverino and Penny Williams.
  • Legislative Coffee at Show Me Center, Friday, Jan, 20: Featured are state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, state Reps. Barry Hovis and Jamie Burger and state Rep.-elect John Voss.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

