Rob Gilligan discusses Cape Chamber's strategic plan

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan on Friday, Dec. 2 presented a high-concept look at the Chamber's ongoing strategic planning process in remarks at CGACOC's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino.

"What we have today are our findings to set guidelines for (planning) the next three years," said Gilligan, who has led the chamber since his relocation from Kansas in April.

Eight in-person focus groups, a chamber member survey and peer community research has been pulled together, he said, to establish what Gilligan called four "pillars" of emphasis.

People and Talent. Focus: recruitment, retention and leadership development.

"We have way too many jobs open right now," Gilligan said, making pointed reference to retaining the post-college, ages 25 to 44, workforce. "We know this (demographic), specifically, is a weakness in southeast Missouri."

Jeff Glenn

Business Growth and Sustainability. Focus: technology, industry, entrepreneurship.

"We see more focused efforts by the chamber to support entrepreneurs -- who have the potential to create the most future jobs in any community or any region," Gilligan said.