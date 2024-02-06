Roar of a Tiger, Beauty of a Lily

Letï¿½s take a note from these lovely ladies.

Looking back, the middle-school years were the most socially difficult years of my life. I was trying to figure out who I wanted to be ï¿½ I was not quite a kid, but I was still far from ï¿½adulting.ï¿½

Donï¿½t get me wrong. I had an amazing childhood, but those years were hard, and if I had a do-over button, I would start there, because what I know now is those years matter. They matter a lot.

Turns out, Iï¿½m not alone in believing this.

Sally Wright, 10, left, and Lahla Walker, 10, read about the life of painter Frida Kahlo during a Tiger Lilies meeting Jan. 30, 2018, at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Cape Central Middle School, under the direction of school counselor Becky Wright, has recently developed Tiger Lilies ï¿½ a program that focuses on positive self-image, inner strength and social relationships for fifth- and sixth-grade girls. For one hour each week, these young ladies are empowered to build confidence, cultivate character and ultimately shape the trajectory of their lives by adopting healthy life choices.

The great news? Itï¿½s working.

Since beginning the program in September, the Tiger Lilies have braved the runway during an inner-beauty fashion show, used their newly developed etiquette skills on a visit to Cape Senior Center and practiced team building with the Lady Redhawks. Whatï¿½s next? The Tiger Lilies will be inspired by women who serve in the military, breathe deep during yoga and change a tire with the school custodian. Now thatï¿½s a lineup.

ï¿½None of this would be possible without the support of our community,ï¿½ says Wright. ï¿½We want them to get out there and see the possibilities that are open to them.ï¿½

While the Tiger Lilies program was originally was created for girls identified as ï¿½at-risk,ï¿½ it has quickly blossomed into a beautiful, diverse arrangement of almost 70 young ladies, all growing together in sisterhood.

While this one program wonï¿½t eliminate every awkward middle-school moment, itï¿½s definitely here to help.

---

From a Tiger Lily

By Airyona Jones

I enjoy meeting new people at Tiger Lilies and learning how to be a young lady. I have learned about manners, like not putting my elbows on the table or wiping my hands on my pants. We even got to do a fashion show where we talked about how important our inner beauty is. The word I used to describe my inner beauty was BOLD. I feel like Tiger Lilies will help me learn to express myself and be friendlier. My favorite thing so far has been meeting the Southeast Lady Redhawks basketball team. I would really like to be a chemist someday, and being a Tiger Lily today will help me reach that goal.

---