Roadwork in Cape Girardeau County

Route F and Route BB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

Work on Route F will extend from Route OO to County Road 324 near Tilsit. Weather permitting, work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Work on Route BB will extend from County Road 474 to County Road 481 near Kurreville. Weather permitting, work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.