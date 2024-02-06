Roadwork in Cape Girardeau County

Route F and Route BB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.
Work on Route F will extend from Route OO to County Road 324 near Tilsit. Weather permitting, work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Work on Route BB will extend from County Road 474 to County Road 481 near Kurreville. Weather permitting, work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas.
All work is weather permitting. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
