Roadwork ahead in Jackson

Several streets in Jackson will be getting asphalt overlays this year, and the city will move ahead with a project to re-align the intersection at Oak Hill Road and East Main Street, after action by the Jackson Board of Aldermen at the regular meeting Monday night.

During the study session, public works director Kent Peetz reported to the board about the Missouri Department of Transportationï¿½s plans for overlaying roads in Jackson and Cape Girardeau this year and into 2019.

Starting on U.S. 61, on the west side of Highway 25 and up Jackson Boulevard, skipping center junction, Peetz said, MoDOT will overlay the roadway with new asphalt and widen the roadways by adding shoulders.

That project will continue through Cape Girardeau on Kingshighway, Peetz added.

ï¿½They hope to start by the end of July, first part of August,ï¿½ Peetz said, and MoDOT would complete around Nov. 1.

After that project is complete, he said, MoDOT will start an overlay project on Route K at Kingshighway, then continue toward Gordonville ï¿½ next spring.

All work will be completed at night, Peetz said, in hopes of mitigating traffic congestion.

Routes D and PP will get a new overlay in another project to be completed sooner, Peetz said, that will include West Main Street between Farmington Street and Jackson Boulevard.

A previous agreement between the City of Jackson and MoDOT will see MoDOT adding the overlay to that segment of Main Street, Peetz said, and the City of Jackson will then take ownership, since Jackson already maintains the rest of Main Street.

Peetz said signs should be out next week or shortly thereafter in advance of the work starting on Route D.