All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 22, 2017
Roadway improvements coming to Jackson in 2018
Shoulders will be added to two roadways in and near Jackson in the spring, and three will be resurfaced by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Asphalt resurfacing and two feet of shoulders on each side of the road will be added to nearly 2.8 miles of Route D/West Independence Street, public-works director Rodney Bollinger said at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting...
Southeast Missourian

Shoulders will be added to two roadways in and near Jackson in the spring, and three will be resurfaced by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Asphalt resurfacing and two feet of shoulders on each side of the road will be added to nearly 2.8 miles of Route D/West Independence Street, public-works director Rodney Bollinger said at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.

Another mile outside the city limits also will be improved for a total of 2.76 miles, Bollinger said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route PP/South Farmington Road will get the same improvements, Bollinger said, from West Jackson Boulevard to the city limits, then to County Road 324, which is 2.37 miles total.

That project will include an agreement Jackson will take ownership of a section of roadway under MoDOT’s jurisdiction since 1958.

Bollinger said a section of West Main Street from West Jackson Boulevard to Farmington Road has been maintained by the city of Jackson since 1958, but under MoDOT’s purview. Under this agreement, MoDOT would perform needed asphalt overlay work, and the city of Jackson then would take ownership of the roadway.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy