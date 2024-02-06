Roadway improvements coming to Jackson in 2018

Shoulders will be added to two roadways in and near Jackson in the spring, and three will be resurfaced by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Asphalt resurfacing and two feet of shoulders on each side of the road will be added to nearly 2.8 miles of Route D/West Independence Street, public-works director Rodney Bollinger said at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.
Another mile outside the city limits also will be improved for a total of 2.76 miles, Bollinger said.
Route PP/South Farmington Road will get the same improvements, Bollinger said, from West Jackson Boulevard to the city limits, then to County Road 324, which is 2.37 miles total.
That project will include an agreement Jackson will take ownership of a section of roadway under MoDOT’s jurisdiction since 1958.
Bollinger said a section of West Main Street from West Jackson Boulevard to Farmington Road has been maintained by the city of Jackson since 1958, but under MoDOT’s purview. Under this agreement, MoDOT would perform needed asphalt overlay work, and the city of Jackson then would take ownership of the roadway.