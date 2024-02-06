Roadway improvements coming to Jackson in 2018

Shoulders will be added to two roadways in and near Jackson in the spring, and three will be resurfaced by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Asphalt resurfacing and two feet of shoulders on each side of the road will be added to nearly 2.8 miles of Route D/West Independence Street, public-works director Rodney Bollinger said at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.

Another mile outside the city limits also will be improved for a total of 2.76 miles, Bollinger said.