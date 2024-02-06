All sections
NewsJanuary 9, 2023

Roadway deaths up year-to-year in Southeast District

In the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District — which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties — 141 people died on roadways as of Dec. 25, compared to 131 for all of 2021, a 7.6% increase. In 59% of the 1,010 fatality cases statewide, the victim was unbuckled, compared to 65% the year before...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The deadliest single motor vehicle accident in Southeast Missouri in the last 12 months happened March 17, when six people died on southbound Interstate 57 near Charleston. Roadway deaths during 2022 in Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District increased nearly 8% from 2021.
The deadliest single motor vehicle accident in Southeast Missouri in the last 12 months happened March 17, when six people died on southbound Interstate 57 near Charleston. Roadway deaths during 2022 in Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District increased nearly 8% from 2021.Southeast Missourian file

In the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District — which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties — 141 people died on roadways as of Dec. 25, compared to 131 for all of 2021, a 7.6% increase.

In 59% of the 1,010 fatality cases statewide, the victim was unbuckled, compared to 65% the year before.

There were 150 motorcyclists killed last year, down from 160 in 2021.

The death toll among pedestrians and bicyclists, 124 and eight, respectively, both constituted year-to-year increases.

Drivers died much more often than passengers — 702 to 183, while the largest single death demographic in 2022, 663, was among adults aged 21 to 64.

