Roadside weed unites Ohio community

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A few weeks ago it was just another overgrown street corner weed. Now it's decked out with Christmas lights and ornaments and sprouting holiday goodwill.

The Christmas weed, as it's affectionately known across Toledo, has become an overnight holiday attraction, bringing out hundreds of children and adults who have been lining up for selfies and leaving behind donations for the needy.

It all began when one family decorated the weed to spread some Christmas cheer. But the sad and scraggly weed has grown into something bigger.

"It's a true Christmas story," said Jimmy Izbinski, who joined the fun this week by putting on a Santa Claus suit and waving to motorists passing by with smiles on their faces. "With love, a weed can be a beautiful thing."

The weed, which once stood 4 feet high and shoots out from the edge of a traffic island, started out with just a bit of tinsel and garland nearly two weeks ago.