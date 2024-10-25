All sections
NewsOctober 24, 2024

Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

U.S. 61 in Jackson remains closed for construction, adding turn lanes, improving pavement and replacing the Hubble Creek bridge. Detours are marked; completion expected by January 2025, weather permitting.

story image illustation

U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

U.S. 61 in Jackson remains closed as contractor crews add turn lanes at Mary Street and the Jackson City Park entrance, make pavement improvements and replace the bridge over Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park. Utility upgrades are being completed simultaneously. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the section of highway closed is from Parkview Street to North Hope Street. The release said that, as construction continues, U.S. 61 will be open to local traffic only. A detour will be marked from Route D to Farmington Street for passenger vehicles. Tractor trailers should detour to Exit 99 for deliveries in Jackson. To access Fruitland or Highway 177 from Interstate 55, tractor trailers will continue to take Exit 105. MoDOT expects the U.S. 61 project to be completed in early January 2025, weather permitting.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

