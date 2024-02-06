All sections
NewsMay 14, 2024

Road work: Seal coat operations to impact Perry County traffic; Route C in Perry, Cape counties to be seal coated

Seal coat operations to impact in Perry County traffic Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be seal coating roads in Perry County, according to a MoDOT news release. The roads impacted by the surface improvements are n Route K, from Route B to Route O near Perryville;...

Southeast Missourian

Seal coat operations to impact in Perry County traffic

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be seal coating roads in Perry County, according to a MoDOT news release. The roads impacted by the surface improvements are

  • Route K, from Route B to Route O near Perryville;
  • Route A, from U.S. 61 near Uniontown to County Road 447 near Wittenberg and
  • Route Pm from Route C to U.S. 61 near Perryville,

Work on all three roads will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 28. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily Seal coats are a pavement repair process used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. During the operation, hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, the release said. The method costs about one-third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay, according to MoDOT.

Route C in Perry, Cape counties to be seal coated

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making driving surface improvements on Route C in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties -- from Route A near Altenburg to U.S. 61 near Pocahontas -- by seal coating the pavement. A MoDOT news release said the work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, from Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 28.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
