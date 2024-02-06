Seal coat operations to impact in Perry County traffic

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be seal coating roads in Perry County, according to a MoDOT news release. The roads impacted by the surface improvements are

Route K, from Route B to Route O near Perryville;

Route A, from U.S. 61 near Uniontown to County Road 447 near Wittenberg and

Route Pm from Route C to U.S. 61 near Perryville,

Work on all three roads will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 28. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily Seal coats are a pavement repair process used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. During the operation, hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, the release said. The method costs about one-third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay, according to MoDOT.