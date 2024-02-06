Road work: Routes Y, V in Cape County closed for bridge replacement

Routes Y, V in Cape County closed for bridge replacement
Routes Y and V in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 621 and County Road 606, will be closed as construction crews replace the bridge over Little Indian Creek. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 20, with completion anticipated Monday, Dec. 15.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
