Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties to close for drainage work
Route Y from Route BB in Scott County to Route DD in Stoddard County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. Crews will start the work near Route BB and close small sections of the roadway as work progresses. The release said work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Thursday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 21. The road will be open to local traffic only.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
