NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Road work: Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties closed for drainage work

Route Y in Scott and Stoddard counties will be closed from Monday, Feb. 3, to Friday, Feb. 21, for culvert replacement. Local traffic only; work zones marked. Check MoDOT for updates and use caution near work areas.

story image illustation

Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties closed for drainage work

Route Y in Scott and Stoddard counties — from Route BB in Scott County to Route DD in Stoddard County — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, crews will start near Route BB and will close small sections of the road as work progresses. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 21. Route Y will be open to local traffic only.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

