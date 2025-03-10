All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 10, 2025

Road work: Route C in Bollinger County to be closed for culvert work

Route C in Bollinger County will be closed from Highway 51 to County Road 620 for culvert replacement from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24 and 25. Motorists should exercise caution in the area.

story image illustation

Route C in Bollinger County to be closed for culvert work

Route C in Bollinger County, from Highway 51 to County Road 620 near Arab, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 25.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 10
Cape County commissioners tackle construction, contracts at ...
NewsMar. 10
Massive utility legislation expected to boost Missouri power...
NewsMar. 10
A new storm could spawn tornadoes in the South and whip up a...
NewsMar. 10
John 'Doc' Yallaly was a legendary figure — on and off — the...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: Protesters rally outside John J. Pershing VA Medical Center against DOGE job, funding cuts
NewsMar. 10
Photo gallery: Protesters rally outside John J. Pershing VA Medical Center against DOGE job, funding cuts
Facing competition from Big Tech, states dangle incentives and loosen laws to attract power plants
NewsMar. 9
Facing competition from Big Tech, states dangle incentives and loosen laws to attract power plants
Why are clocks set forward tonight? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
NewsMar. 9
Why are clocks set forward tonight? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is arrested in Texas on a family violence assault charge
NewsMar. 8
Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is arrested in Texas on a family violence assault charge
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health awareness through a heartfelt 5K
NewsMar. 8
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health awareness through a heartfelt 5K
Dudley veteran celebrates 100th birthday
NewsMar. 8
Dudley veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Police report 3-8-25
NewsMar. 8
Police report 3-8-25
California and Texas join push to end remote work among state employees
NewsMar. 8
California and Texas join push to end remote work among state employees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy