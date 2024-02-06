Road work: Portion of Broadway, William Street reduced to one lane

Two street projects start today that will affect Cape Girardeau motorists:
Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather and other factors permitting, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zones.
For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351.
-- From the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department
