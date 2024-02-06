All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 11, 2019

Road work: Portion of Broadway, William Street reduced to one lane

Two street projects start today that will affect Cape Girardeau motorists: n The 1800-block of westbound Broadway will be reduced to one lane, as the right lane is closed. n The 2100-block of westbound William Street westbound will be reduced to one lane, as the right lane is closed...

Two street projects start today that will affect Cape Girardeau motorists:

  • The 1800-block of westbound Broadway will be reduced to one lane, as the right lane is closed.
  • The 2100-block of westbound William Street westbound will be reduced to one lane, as the right lane is closed.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather and other factors permitting, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zones.

For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351.

-- From the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy