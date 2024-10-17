All sections
October 16, 2024

Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance

Perry County roads face closures for railroad maintenance. Route C, Highway 51, and Route M will be impacted in October. Expect detours and delays. Check MoDOT for updates and details.

story image illustation

Railroad work to close Route C in Perry County

Route C in Perry County will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. This section of road is from County Road 356 to Bumblebee Lane near Lithium. The release said the work is scheduled to take place from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The closure will remain in place until the work is completed.

Highway 51 in Perry County to close for railroad maintenance

Highway 51 in Perry County, from Main Street to County Road 356 near McBride, will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The release indicated the closure will remain in place until the work is finished.

Route M in Perry County to close for railroad work

Route M in Perry County — from Route H to County Road 934 near Lithium — will be closed for railroad maintenance. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, railroad crews will perform the work from 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

