Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance

Railroad work to close Route C in Perry County

Route C in Perry County will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. This section of road is from County Road 356 to Bumblebee Lane near Lithium. The release said the work is scheduled to take place from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The closure will remain in place until the work is completed.

Highway 51 in Perry County to close for railroad maintenance

Highway 51 in Perry County, from Main Street to County Road 356 near McBride, will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The release indicated the closure will remain in place until the work is finished.

