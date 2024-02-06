All sections
NewsMarch 7, 2025

Road work: Route N in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

Route N in Scott County will be closed March 25 for culvert replacement between Route E and County Road 312. The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Route N in Scott County, from Route E to County Road 312 near Scott City, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 25.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

