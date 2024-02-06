Road work: NB, SB I-55 impacted by shoulder, median work

NB, SB I-55 impacted by shoulder, median work
Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry County — between mile markers 129 and 129.4 — will be affected as construction crews perform shoulder and median work. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, all lanes will remain open while repairs are underway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 10.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.