All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 3, 2025

Road work: NB, SB I-55 impacted by shoulder, median work

Construction on I-55 in Perry County will affect northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 129 and 129.4 from Jan. 7 to 10. Lanes remain open, but motorists should exercise caution.

story image illustation

NB, SB I-55 impacted by shoulder, median work

Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry County — between mile markers 129 and 129.4 — will be affected as construction crews perform shoulder and median work. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, all lanes will remain open while repairs are underway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 10.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 3
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-6-25
NewsJan. 3
Police report 1-4-25
NewsJan. 3
Local legislators prepare, share goals for upcoming legislat...
NewsJan. 3
New county commissioner, treasurer attend first meeting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Illinois man arrested by Cape sheriff for vehicle theft
NewsJan. 3
Illinois man arrested by Cape sheriff for vehicle theft
Cape Girardeau police recover 80 shell casings after shots fired call
NewsJan. 2
Cape Girardeau police recover 80 shell casings after shots fired call
Police report 1-3-25
NewsJan. 2
Police report 1-3-25
Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality arrested for alleged burglary, property damage of residence
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality arrested for alleged burglary, property damage of residence
Cape lifts boil water advisory
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cape lifts boil water advisory
Missouri's Eric Schmitt appointed to key Senate roles
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Missouri's Eric Schmitt appointed to key Senate roles
Lawsuit against City of Cape Girardeau regarding alleyway use moves to federal court
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Lawsuit against City of Cape Girardeau regarding alleyway use moves to federal court
Year-end 2024: Stories we followed throughout the year
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Year-end 2024: Stories we followed throughout the year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy