NewsNovember 27, 2024

Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs

NB I-55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs from Dec. 9 to 12. Expect delays and use caution. Work is weather-dependent. Contact MoDOT for updates.

story image illustation

NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County — from mile marker 89 to mile marker 91 near Scott City — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, through Thursday, Dec. 12.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

