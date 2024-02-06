Highway 77 from Highway 61 in Benton to Highway 62 near Charleston in Scott County will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, weather permitting.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
