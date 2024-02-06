Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs

Highway 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs on the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from County Road 946 near Claryville to East Kaskaskia Street in Chester, Illinois. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.