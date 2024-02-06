Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
Highway 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs on the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from County Road 946 near Claryville to East Kaskaskia Street in Chester, Illinois. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From Missouri Department
of Transportation
