NewsMarch 3, 2025

Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work

Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane for bridge maintenance on the Horse Island Chute Bridge from March 5 through 14. Expect a 10-foot width restriction and temporary signals directing traffic.

Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as bridge crews perform maintenance on the Horse Island Chute Bridge, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of road is near the Mississippi River, between McBride and Chester, Illinois. The work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, through Friday, March 14, the release said. The work zone will be marked with signs, and temporary signals will be used to direct traffic.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

