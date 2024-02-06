Highway 51 in Bollinger, Perry counties reduced for shoulder work
Highway 51 in Bollinger and Perry counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make shoulder repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is between County Road 930 in Bollinger County and Route KK in Perry County. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23, the release said.
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for roadside work
Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 96.8 and 96.2, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work. A MoDOT news release indicates the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
