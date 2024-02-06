Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 96.8 and 96.2, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work. A MoDOT news release indicates the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation