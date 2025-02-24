All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 24, 2025

Road work: Emerson Bridge inspection reduces highway; Highway 177 in Cape County reduced

Expect lane reductions on Highway 74/Emerson Bridge and Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County for routine inspections and repairs. These projects will impact traffic until late May, weather permitting.

story image illustation

Highway 74/Emerson Bridge reduced for routine inspection

East- and westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform a routine inspection of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway is from South Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. The work is planned for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Highway 177 in Cape County reduced for asphalt repairs, shoulder and guardrail additions

Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County — from Route J to Big Bend Road near Cape Girardeau — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the asphalt, as well as add shoulder and guardrails in various locations. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release stated the work will take place daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, through Friday, May 30. There will be various intermittent lane restrictions in place during working hours, the release said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 24
Cape County commissioners approve financial report, TAP gran...
NewsFeb. 24
Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day festival returns with costumes,...
NewsFeb. 24
Leon Lamb granted bond; Mischelle Lawless murder case moves ...
NewsFeb. 23
From daisies to destinations: How one woman’s Girl Scout jou...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NextEra Energy eyes 1,000-acre solar farm in Stoddard County by 2028
NewsFeb. 23
NextEra Energy eyes 1,000-acre solar farm in Stoddard County by 2028
Small Town Showcase award presented to Marble Hill
NewsFeb. 22
Small Town Showcase award presented to Marble Hill
Massive fire destroys block of businesses in Puxico
NewsFeb. 22
Massive fire destroys block of businesses in Puxico
Former deputy city clerk accused of embezzling nearly $80,000 from Kennett city funds
NewsFeb. 22
Former deputy city clerk accused of embezzling nearly $80,000 from Kennett city funds
Laugh and learn with Tim Lovelace: A family-friendly comedy concert at Three Rivers College
NewsFeb. 22
Laugh and learn with Tim Lovelace: A family-friendly comedy concert at Three Rivers College
From print to patriotism: Ryan Carter's vision for community engagement through repurposed newspaper boxes
NewsFeb. 22
From print to patriotism: Ryan Carter's vision for community engagement through repurposed newspaper boxes
Armed criminal action charge dropped against Lamb in Lawless case
NewsFeb. 21
Armed criminal action charge dropped against Lamb in Lawless case
Missouri AG seeks to join class-action lawsuit against Tyson Foods
NewsFeb. 21
Missouri AG seeks to join class-action lawsuit against Tyson Foods
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy