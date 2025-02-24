Highway 74/Emerson Bridge reduced for routine inspection

East- and westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform a routine inspection of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway is from South Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. The work is planned for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Highway 177 in Cape County reduced for asphalt repairs, shoulder and guardrail additions

Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County — from Route J to Big Bend Road near Cape Girardeau — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the asphalt, as well as add shoulder and guardrails in various locations. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release stated the work will take place daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, through Friday, May 30. There will be various intermittent lane restrictions in place during working hours, the release said.