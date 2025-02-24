Highway 74/Emerson Bridge reduced for routine inspection
East- and westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform a routine inspection of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway is from South Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. The work is planned for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Highway 177 in Cape County reduced for asphalt repairs, shoulder and guardrail additions
Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County — from Route J to Big Bend Road near Cape Girardeau — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the asphalt, as well as add shoulder and guardrails in various locations. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release stated the work will take place daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, through Friday, May 30. There will be various intermittent lane restrictions in place during working hours, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.