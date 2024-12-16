Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work

County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
County Road 445 in Scott County — between Highway 91 and County Road 442 near Vanduser — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the highway won't be impacted during the closure. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
