NewsSeptember 3, 2017

Road work 9/3/17

Route N reduced for pavement repairs in Bollinger, Cape counties

Route N in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties between Highway 51 and Highway 25 will be reduced with an 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Thursday through Sept. 29, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

