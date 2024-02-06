Road work 9/29/17

Route H in Perry County, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. This section of road is between County Road 928 and Route H. A MoDOT news release indicates the work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday and will continue through 6 a.m. Oct. 11.
Route M in Perry County, between County Road 928 and Route H, will be closed as contractor crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The road will close at 6 a.m. Monday and reopen at 6 a.m. Oct. 11.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, call MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.