Road work 9/29/17

Route M in Perry County, between County Road 928 and Route H, will be closed as contractor crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The road will close at 6 a.m. Monday and reopen at 6 a.m. Oct. 11.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, call MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation