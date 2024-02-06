Road work 9/27/18

Ameren Electric will close Kingsway Drive between Kingshighway and Ranchito Drive in Cape Girardeau for utility pole replacement, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, according to a city news release.
The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. Friday, weather and work permitting.
Detours will be available, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, the release stated.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.