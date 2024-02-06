Road Work 9/26/19

The northbound lane of North Sprigg Street just north of Independence Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed starting at 8 a.m. today to allow city water crews to work in the area.
Cape Girardeau traffic operations manager Andrew Stone said the lane should reopen by early this afternoon, depending on weather and work conditions.
Detours will be set up during the closure.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.