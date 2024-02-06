All sections
NewsSeptember 26, 2018

Road work 9/26/18

Hacker Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 414 Commercial St. in Cape Girardeau, has announced the 200 block of North Middle Street will be closed to traffic beginning today for an unspecified project. According to a news release, the project will require the street to be closed through Friday...

Hacker Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 414 Commercial St. in Cape Girardeau, has announced the 200 block of North Middle Street will be closed to traffic beginning today for an unspecified project.

According to a news release, the project will require the street to be closed through Friday.

