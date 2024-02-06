All sections
NewsSeptember 24, 2019

Road work 9/24/19

Mount Auburn Road to be reduced for repairs ... Utility work set for Broadway ... Old Cape Road to close ...

Southeast Missourian

Mount Auburn Road to be reduced for repairs

Southbound traffic on Mount Auburn Road at Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane later this week while street repairs are made at the intersection.

According to Cape Girardeau traffic operations manager Andrew Stone, the work is scheduled to take place starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The repairs should take about a day to complete, he said.

Utility work set for Broadway

On Wednesday, AT&T will start a daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. closure of the eastbound lane of Broadway between Ellis St. and North Sprigg St. The closures are expected to last one week. Detours will be available and motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

Old Cape Road to close

JACKSON -- Portions of Old Cape Road will be closed this week and next while construction crews make service line connections to a new water line.

In addition to making water line connections, the work will include repaving of the street in areas where the connections are being made.

Temporary detours in the work area will start near the intersection of Old Cape Road and South Shawnee Boulevard and will move westward as the with the water line connections. The detours are anticipated to be only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Only Local traffic and residents within the construction area will have access to their homes during this time, according to a news release from the Jackson engineering department.

