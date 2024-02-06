All sections
NewsSeptember 24, 2017

Road work 9/24/17

Work on the Scott City interchange will force north- and southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County between mile markers 86 and 88 to be reduced to one lane with an 18-foot width restriction. Contractor crews will use the median for heavy equipment during construction of the interchange. The work will take place Monday through Oct. 21, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...

NB, SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for Scott City interchange work

Work on the Scott City interchange will force north- and southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County between mile markers 86 and 88 to be reduced to one lane with an 18-foot width restriction. Contractor crews will use the median for heavy equipment during construction of the interchange. The work will take place Monday through Oct. 21, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
