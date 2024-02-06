All sections
NewsSeptember 19, 2020

Road work 9/20/20

Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River to Illinois. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday...

Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work

Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River to Illinois. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

--Missouri Department

of Transportation

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

