Road work 9/20/20

Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work
Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River to Illinois. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
--Missouri Department
of Transportation
