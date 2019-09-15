All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2019
Road work 9/15/19
Route F in Cape County reduced for pavement work According to a news release issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Route F in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs at the following locations:...

Route F in Cape County reduced for pavement work

According to a news release issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Route F in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs at the following locations:

  • From Route OO to Route Z from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
  • From Route OO to County Road 335 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Pavement work to reduce Route Z in Cape County

Route Z in Cape Girardeau County, from Route F to Route OO, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday, a MoDOT news release states.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

--Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

