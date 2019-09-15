Road work 9/15/19

Route F in Cape County reduced for pavement work
According to a news release issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Route F in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs at the following locations:
Pavement work to reduce Route Z in Cape County
Route Z in Cape Girardeau County, from Route F to Route OO, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday, a MoDOT news release states.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
--Missouri Department of Transportation
