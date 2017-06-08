Road work 8/6/17

Motorists are encouraged to watch for slow-moving traffic on northbound and southbound Interstate 55 near the Scott City interchange construction project from 11 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. During this time, I-55 traffic will be reduced to 20 mph for approximately 15 minutes as contractor crews remove overhead power lines near Route PP in Scott City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 80 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 91, according to a MoDOT news release. Drivers should plan for short delays, pay attention to work-zone signage and watch for slow-moving traffic, the release states. Message boards will be in place.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area.
