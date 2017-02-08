All sections
NewsAugust 2, 2017

Road work 8/2/17

The U.S. 61 southbound ramp to Interstate 55 south at mile marker 93 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release...

U.S. 61 ramp in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

The U.S. 61 southbound ramp to Interstate 55 south at mile marker 93 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Route Y in Bollinger County reduced for pavement repairs

Route Y in Bollinger County from Highway 34 to the end of state maintenance will be reduced for paving work by Missouri Department of Transportation crews. The repairs will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily today and Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
