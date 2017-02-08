Road work 8/2/17

Route Y in Bollinger County from Highway 34 to the end of state maintenance will be reduced for paving work by Missouri Department of Transportation crews. The repairs will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily today and Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation