Road work 8/16/17

Route N in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties between highways 51 and 25 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pull paving. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Sept. 11 to 29.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation